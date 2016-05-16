REFILE-Range Resources to buy Memorial Resource in deal worth $4.4 bln

(In paragraph 2, corrects to Range Resources from Range Resource)

May 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Range Resources Corp said it would buy Memorial Resource Development Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $4.4 billion, including $1.1 billion in debt.

Memorial Resource’s shareholders will receive 0.375 of a Range Resources share for each share they hold, the companies said on Monday.

The deal, valued at $15.75 per share, represents a 17 percent premium to Memorial Resource’s Friday close. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)