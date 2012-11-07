MEMC posts profit on semiconductor materials business

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc reported a quarterly profit on higher volumes at its semiconductor materials business, which makes wafers and other products used as components by electronics manufacturers.

Net income was $37 million, or 16 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $94.4 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 30 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.