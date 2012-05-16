FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wafer maker MEMC's CFO quits to return to Praxair
May 16, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wafer maker MEMC's CFO quits to return to Praxair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc, which has been hit by weak demand over the last one year, said Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy has resigned to rejoin industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc.

Brian Wuebbels, most recently a vice-president at MEMC, will replace Murphy on May 16, the company said in a statement.

Before becoming MEMC’s finance head in January 2011, Murphy was a vice-president at Praxair.

MEMC shares have fallen about 80 percent since the start of last year as demand for silicon wafers, used in semiconductor chips and solar cells, fell due to an oversupply.

The stock closed at $2.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
