FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mena Hydrocarbons raises going-concern doubts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mena Hydrocarbons raises going-concern doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Mena Hydrocarbons Inc on Wednesday raised doubts about its ability to operate as a going concern, two years after it was formed to invest in oil and gas assets in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Canadian company, which had a working capital deficiency of about $2.4 million at March 31, said its ability to continue as a going concern depends on the shareholders and directors who have advanced funds to pay costs.

Mena, with total liabilities of $4.7 million as of March, said it would not proceed with its previously announced private placement financing of $8 million.

The company, which has a market value of $11.3 million, also said its first-quarter loss widened to $2.2 million, or 1 cent per share, from $1.4 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Mena’s shares, which have lost 93 percent of their value so far in 2012, were down 20 percent, or 1 Canadian cent, at 4 Canadian cents in early trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.