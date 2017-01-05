FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China Mengniu pays $241 mln to boost stake in China Modern Dairy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 5, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 8 months ago

China Mengniu pays $241 mln to boost stake in China Modern Dairy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said on Thursday it would pay HK$1.87 billion ($241 million) to raise its stake in China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd to secure a stable supply of raw milk.

China Mengniu, which currently owns 25.4 percent of Modern Dairy, said it would buy 965.47 million shares in China Modern Dairy from a joint venture of KKR China Growth Fund L.P. and CDH Fund IV, L.P. at HK$1.94 per share.

The purchase would boost China Mengniu's stake in the company to 39.9 percent. The joint venture would cease to hold any shares in China Modern Dairy following the deal.

China Mengniu will be required to make a general offer for all outstanding shares it does not already own in China Modern Dairy, the two companies said in a joint statement.

China Mengniu said it would fund the purchase through internal resources and external debt facilities, while it aimed to maintain the listing status of China Modern Dairy after the deal. ($1 = 7.7548 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.