China Mengniu forecasts stable profit margin this yr

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd , the country’s biggest dairy products maker, said on Tuesday expected to maintain a stable profit margin this year.

The comment came after the company posted a 28.4 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.59 billion yuan ($251.82 million), matching analyst forecasts.

Revenue rose 23.5 percent year-on-year to 37.39 billion yuan, despite a series of scandals that tainted the industry’s reputation.

“We are confident of maintaining a stable profit margin in 2012,” Chief Financial Officer Wu Jingshui told reporters at a media briefing.

The company said gross profit margin for 2011 remained unchanged at 25.7 percent, while net profit margin was 4.3 percent for the year against 4.1 percent in 2010.

Shares of Mengniu were up 4.31 percent at HK$21.80 at 0729 GMT, compared with a 1.6 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Major Chinese dairy operators, including China Mengniu Dairy, this year raised prices of some products, citing higher raw materials costs, even as the industry struggles to restore consumer confidence after a series of scandals.