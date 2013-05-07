FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mengniu says to buy 27 pct Modern Dairy for $410 mln
May 7, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

China Mengniu says to buy 27 pct Modern Dairy for $410 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Dairy products maker China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to buy 26.92 percent of China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd for HK$3.18 billion ($409.78 million) to secure a stable, long-term premium milk supply.

China Mengniu said it would buy an aggregate 1.296 billion shares of Modern Dairy from third parties Advanced Dairy SPA and the Crystal Dairy SPA at HK$2.45 per share.

For statement clicks here

$1 = 7.7602 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait

