FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Mengniu surges to 17-mths high after Danone's investment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 20, 2013 / 1:50 AM / in 4 years

China Mengniu surges to 17-mths high after Danone's investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd surged 8.6 percent to a 17-month high on Monday after the Chinese dairy products maker said Danone Group would invest in the company and team up in developing yoghurt products in China.

Its shares rose to HK$26.60, their highest since December 2011, outperforming a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Mengniu said on Monday substantial shareholder Farwill Ltd would transfer an 8.3 percent stake in the company to a joint venture involving Danone Group, in a deal worth HK$3.6 billion ($463.74 million).

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.