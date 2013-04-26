Draft legislation gives FDA authority over compounding pharmacies

WASHINGTON, April 26 - Under proposed new legislation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would gain greater authority over pharmacies that compound sterile drugs for tailored use and ship them across state lines.

The bipartisan proposal comes in the wake of a deadly meningitis outbreak linked to a tainted steroid that killed 53 people and sickened more than 700. The steroid was distributed by the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center.