FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draft legislation gives FDA authority over compounding pharmacies
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 26, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Draft legislation gives FDA authority over compounding pharmacies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 26 - Under proposed new legislation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would gain greater authority over pharmacies that compound sterile drugs for tailored use and ship them across state lines.

The bipartisan proposal comes in the wake of a deadly meningitis outbreak linked to a tainted steroid that killed 53 people and sickened more than 700. The steroid was distributed by the Framingham, Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center. (Reporting By Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.