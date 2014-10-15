CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Spartan Capital acquires 51,187 of Mennica Skarbowa's shares

(Corrects second bullet point to say that Spartan Capital now holds 24.32 pct stake not 19.39 pct stake in Mennica Skarbowa. The company corrected its own statement. Adds third bullet point to clarify the stake size.)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mennica Skarbowa SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Spartan Capital SA, a unit of Setanta SA, acquired 51,187 shares of the company

* Said Spartan Capital S.A. holds now 252,912 shares or 24.32 pct stake in the company

* Said prior to the transaction Spartan Capital S.A. held 201,725 shares of the company or a 19.39 pct stake

