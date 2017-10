March 4 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday recommended the agency reject a drug made by Depomed Inc to reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes associated with menopause.

The panel of advisers voted 12-2 against the drug, Sefelsa, which is a long-acting version of the epilepsy drug gabapentin. The panel concluded that the drug’s modest efficacy did not outweigh the side effects. (Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)