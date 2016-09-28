FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Leumi to sell 80 pct of 2 bln shekels in mortgages to Menorah
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Leumi to sell 80 pct of 2 bln shekels in mortgages to Menorah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi agreed to sell 80 percent of a 2 billion shekel ($533 million) mortgage loan portfolio to insurance company Menorah Mivtachim Holdings , Israel's second-largest bank said on Wednesday.

Menorah will hold 1.6 billion shekels in loans from the portfolio.

Following the sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, Leumi will manage Menorah's share in the portfolio in return for a fee.

Leumi said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange it did not expect the deal to have a significant impact on its financial results. ($1 = 3.7504 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.