U.S. FTC allows Men's Wearhouse-Jos. A. Bank tieup to proceed
May 30, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FTC allows Men's Wearhouse-Jos. A. Bank tieup to proceed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust officials on Friday said they had closed their investigation into the proposed merger of men’s clothing retailers Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, a move that will allow the deal to move ahead.

Officials from the Federal Trade Commission, in a blog post, said “significant competition” in the sector, including brick-and-mortar stores as well as online sellers, meant the transaction was not likely to harm consumers. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

