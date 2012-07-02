UPDATE 1-Men's Wearhouse CFO leaves for Francesca's

* Says to join Francesca’s as president

* Says Diana Wilson to serve as interim CFO

July 2 (Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Neill Davis will join women’s clothing retailer Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, where he has served as a director for the last five years.

Men’s Wearhouse said Davis would leave on Aug. 2 and join Francesca’s as president on Aug. 6.

Davis would report to Francesca’s Chief Executive John De Meritt.

Diana Wilson, who has served as executive vice president and chief accounting officer of Men’s Warehouse, will succeed Davis as interim CFO.

Men’s Warehouse shares closed at $28.31, while those of Francesca’s closed at $27.45 on Monday.