FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Men's Wearhouse rejects Jos. A. Bank takeover offer
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 9, 2013 / 1:18 PM / in 4 years

Men's Wearhouse rejects Jos. A. Bank takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc rejected smaller rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc’s $2.3 billion takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company and could raise antitrust issues.

The offer does not reflect the company’s growth strategy and upside potential, Bill Sechrest, lead director of the Men’s Wearhouse board, said in a statement.

Jos. A. Bank said earlier on Wednesday it had made an all-cash offer of $48 per share to buy its bigger rival, representing a premium of 36 percent to Men’s Wearhouse closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.