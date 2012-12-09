FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Men's Wearhouse shares could rebound 25 pct in 2013-Barron's
December 9, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Men's Wearhouse shares could rebound 25 pct in 2013-Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of clothing retailer Men’s Wearhouse could rally up to 25 percent next year as sales improve, despite weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings last week, Barron’s said on Sunday.

Shares of Men’s Wearhouse opened 12.5 percent lower on Thursday after Wednesday’s results, and finished the week down 6 percent at $30.48, but a promising sales outlook for 2013, and new, slimmer suit cuts, could see them rebound to $38 in the new year, Barron’s said in its Dec. 10 issue.

“Men’s Wearhouse is like a fine suit with a few wrinkles,” Barron’s said. “And it is selling at a very nice discount.”

Still, the suit maker, whose earnings are typically tied to employment figures, does face the threat of another recession and stiff opposition from other retailers, Barron’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
