George Zimmer quits Men's Wearhouse board

June 24 (Reuters) - George Zimmer, the founder of Men’s Wearhouse Inc, resigned from the clothing retailer’s board of directors on Monday, according to a letter he sent the board, which was obtained by Reuters.

Men’s Wearhouse’s board last week fired Zimmer, the face of the company and known for his trademark line “You’re going to like the way you look. I guarantee it,” over differences in the direction the company was taking.

In the letter, Zimmer said it was “clear” he was fired by the board “to avoid addressing my growing concerns with recent board decisions.”