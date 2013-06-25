FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Men's Wearhouse says chairman fired over clashes with management
June 25, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Men's Wearhouse says chairman fired over clashes with management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Men’s Wearhouse Inc said it fired executive chairman George Zimmer as he had difficulty in giving up operational control of the company he founded 40 years ago.

Zimmer, chief executive of the clothing company until two years ago, was abruptly fired last week. Zimmer resigned from the board on Monday.

Tensions started rising at Men’s Wearhouse over the past six months, as founder and executive chairman George Zimmer increasingly butted heads with his handpicked CEO over the clothing retailer’s strategy.

