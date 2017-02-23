FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU set to clear Siemens' $4.5 bln bid for Mentor Graphics - sources
February 23, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 6 months ago

EU set to clear Siemens' $4.5 bln bid for Mentor Graphics - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Siemens unveiled the deal, its biggest in the industrial software sector in a decade, in November last year. It would boost its presence in a sector with faster growth and bigger margins than other areas.

Mentor Graphics' software helps semiconductor companies design and test their chips before they manufacture them. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt)

