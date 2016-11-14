Siemens to buy Mentor Graphics in $4.5 billion deal

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Siemens has agreed to buy Mentor Graphics for $37.25 per share in cash, valuing the U.S. software group at $4.5 billion.

Siemens said on Monday that it expects the deal to result in savings that would lift earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by more than 100 million euros ($108 million) within four years.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Siemens was nearing a deal to buy Mentor Graphics, which makes software for designing semiconductors, for $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion in cash. ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)