FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Elliott Management takes 8.1 pct stake in Mentor Graphics
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 29, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

Elliott Management takes 8.1 pct stake in Mentor Graphics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott Management said it picked up an 8.1 percent stake in electronics hardware supplier Mentor Graphics Corp, a few months after Carl Icahn exited the company.

The company's shares rose as much as 6.5 percent to $26.30 in after-market trading on Thursday.

Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, said Mentor Graphics' shares were undervalued and that it was in talks with the company's board.

Mentor Graphics shares should be valued at $29.07, according to StarMine data. They had risen about 34 percent this year through Thursday's close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.