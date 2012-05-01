FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn writes to Mentor board on director renomination
May 1, 2012

Icahn writes to Mentor board on director renomination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn wrote to Mentor Graphics Corp’s board saying he was disappointed that two of his nominees, who had gained board seats last May, had not been re-nominated.

“We are disappointed by the board’s decision not to re-nominate Gary Meyers and Jose Maria Alapont, two of the three directors elected by shareholders as a result of our proxy contest last year,” said Icahn, who is the largest shareholder in the company.

In an email to the company, Icahn also said the company’s recent decision to extend its poison pill, without shareholder approval, indicated that Mentor’s poor corporate governance practices had not changed.

