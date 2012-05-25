FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mentor Graphics profit beats; raises FY profit view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 12:38 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mentor Graphics profit beats; raises FY profit view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.25

* Q1 rev up 8 pct

* Raises FY adj EPS to $1.37 from $1.32

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip-design software maker Mentor Graphics Corp reported a profit above market estimates for the seventh straight quarter, helped by high demand for its latest software, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Mentor Graphics, which competes with Synopsys Inc and Cadence Design Systems Inc, said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share for the full year, up from its previous forecast view of $1.32 per share.

It reaffirmed full-year revenue outlook of $1.1 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The release of our next-generation emulation platform during the quarter has attracted broad customer interest, and we have a very full sales funnel,” Chief Executive Walden Rhines said in a statement.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to Mentor’s shareholders was $28.2 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.4 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 30 cents a share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $247.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $254.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at $15.21 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.