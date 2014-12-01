FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African miners end strike at Glencore chrome venture
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 1, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

South African miners end strike at Glencore chrome venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South African miners at a ferrochrome venture between Glencore Plc and Merafe Resources reached an agreement to end a strike that will see the wages of the lowest paid workers almost double over the next three years, a union official said.

About 1,500 workers at the venture downed tools in September demanding that salaries for the lowest level workers be increased.

“It means in three years, the entry level salaries for workers in Glencore will be 18,000 rand ($1.6327) , with a take home pay of R12,100 rand. Now, workers take home around 7,000 rand ,” said Steven Nhlapo and official from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

The venture is the largest producer of ferrochrome, an ingredient used to make stainless steel.

Workers will resume duty on Tuesday at the three mines around South Africa’s platinum rich Rustenburg area, north of Johannesburg, which has been severely hit by labour strikes.

A Merafe spokeswoman said the wage agreement was signed on Friday and that the strike was over.

1 US dollar = 11.0248 South African rand Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.