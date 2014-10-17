BRIEF-Merafe Resources says Q3 attributable ferrochrome sales volumes 18 pct lower

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd

* Attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe chrome venture for Q3 of 2014 was 14% lower than 2013 corresponding period

* Ramp-Up of lion II is on track and is expected to reach full capacity by mid-2015

* Merafe’s attributable ferrochrome sales volumes were 18% lower in Q3 of 2014

* Q3 production levels at 69% of venture’s operating capacity

* Although western mines are not operating as a result of protected strike action, this has no impact on current ferrochrome production or sales obligations

* Agreement could not be reached with western mining employees and union representatives, as a result of which affected employees have embarked on industrial action