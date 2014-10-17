FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merafe Resources says Q3 attributable ferrochrome sales volumes 18 pct lower
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Merafe Resources says Q3 attributable ferrochrome sales volumes 18 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd

* Attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe chrome venture for Q3 of 2014 was 14% lower than 2013 corresponding period

* Ramp-Up of lion II is on track and is expected to reach full capacity by mid-2015

* Merafe’s attributable ferrochrome sales volumes were 18% lower in Q3 of 2014

* Q3 production levels at 69% of venture’s operating capacity

* Although western mines are not operating as a result of protected strike action, this has no impact on current ferrochrome production or sales obligations

* Agreement could not be reached with western mining employees and union representatives, as a result of which affected employees have embarked on industrial action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.