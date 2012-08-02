FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MercadoLibre profit beats estimates, shares rise
August 2, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

MercadoLibre profit beats estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Online trading service provider MercadoLibre Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit on sales of merchandise on its ecommerce platforms.

Shares of the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company were up 13 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $66.52 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company’s net income rose to $25.4 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $14.8 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, partly owned by eBay Inc, rose 28 percent to $88.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $88 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

