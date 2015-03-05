Supermarket Mercadona sees brighter Spanish outlook

VALENCIA, Spain, March 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s biggest supermarket, privately-owned Mercadona, posted flat sales for 2014 on Thursday but predicted a brighter outlook for 2015 as an economic recovery takes hold.

The Valencia-based supermarket is considered an economic bellwether because of its 74,000-strong workforce and 20.16 billion euro ($22.23 billion) sales, making up almost 2 percent of the national economy.

Mercadona said sales in 2014 fell 0.5 percent in like-for-like terms despite a 1.5 percent rise in sales measured in comparable units, as prices fell and the group sought to compete with rivals such as DIA.

“Consumption is picking up. Tourism is helping -- last year was a record year and this year is going to be a good year too,” Chairman Juan Roig told a news conference. Tourism makes up a tenth of Spain’s economy.

Mercadona expects to increase sales 2 percent this year and for profit to rise 1 percent, Roig said.

Profit rose to 543 million euros, up 5 percent after the group continued to expand to 1,521 stores from 1,467 a year ago. Figures on a comparable basis were not provided.

Sales were hurt, however, by lower prices of fresh foods and tougher competition as Spaniards limited their spending in a sluggish economy.

Mercadona has expanded aggressively in the past five years and built on a successful own brand strategy. Now having expanded to almost all of Spain, retail analysts believe it is running out of steam, and profits have stayed around 500 million euros a year for three years now. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting By Emma Pinedo; Writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Andrew Heavens)