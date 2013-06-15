FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian Agrokor to buy Slovenian Mercator for 452 mln euros
June 15, 2013

Croatian Agrokor to buy Slovenian Mercator for 452 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 15 (Reuters) - Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor will buy Slovenia’s food retailer Mercator , paying 120 euros per share and valuing the company at 452 million euros ($602.96 million), Agrokor said in a statement late on Friday.

Later this year the Slovenian government, which does not directly control Mercator but has stakes in companies and banks that do, plans to sell another 15 firms, among them telecoms operator Telekom TLSG.LJ. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Michael Perry)

