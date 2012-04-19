Slovenia's Mercator issues 10.3 mln euros of 6-mth bills

LJUBLJANA, April 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator has issued 6-month commercial paper worth 10.3 million euros ($13.5 million) with an annual interest rate of 4.07 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

“Commercial papers have been issued for the purpose of ensuring continuous short-term financing of Mercator’s operations,” it said.

Mercator is the second Slovenian blue-chip firm to issue commercial bills after fuel retailer Petrol last month issued similar bills worth 50 million euros with an interest rate of 4.1 percent.

Shares of Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and Bulgaria, were down 0.1 percent at 139.9 euros by 0810 GMT, while the blue-chip SBI index was up 0.4 percent.