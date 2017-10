LJUBLJANA, May 18 (Reuters) - Supervisors of Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator named Toni Balazic as the new chief executive of the company after his predecessor resigned from the post in March, Mercator said on Friday.

Balazic, 38, is an economist who has been chief executive of local food producer Zito for the past two years. He will replace Ziga Debeljak, who quit over disputes with the owners regarding the sale of Mercator. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Anthony Barker)