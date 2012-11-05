FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercator issues 11.8 mln euros of six-month bills
November 5, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Mercator issues 11.8 mln euros of six-month bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mercator, Slovenia’s largest food retailer, has sold six-month commercial paper worth 11.8 million euros ($15 million) with an interest rate of 4.437 percent, up from 4.07 percent for an issue in April.

“Commercial papers have been issued for the purpose of managing the maturity of the issuer’s assets and liabilities,” Mercator said on Monday.

Shares in Mercator, which operates stores in Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, closed 0.4 percent at 113 euros before news of the issue was released, while the blue-chip SBI index fell 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7785 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)

