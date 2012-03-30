Mercator shareholders demand higher dividend

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Mercator , Slovenia’s largest food retailer, voted at a meeting on Friday to raise the dividend payout to 6 euros ($7.99) per share from the 4.5 euros proposed by management in February, the company said.

The dividend will still be below the 8 euros paid for 2010 after the company’s net profit dropped by almost a quarter to 23.5 million euros last year.

The decision comes a day after Mercator’s five-member management board resigned in a disagreement with the owners which started last year when the management refused to allow a due diligence audit of the company that would enable the sale of a majority stake to its Croatian rival Agrokor.

Key shareholders in Mercator include local banks, beverage producer Pivovarna Lasko and investment firms.

Shares in Mercator closed up 9.6 percent at 137 euros in modest turnover on Friday, before the decision on the dividend was reached, pushed up by expectations that the sale of Mercator was more likely after the resignation of the management, analysts said.

According to local media reports Agrokor last year offered 221 euros a share for Mercator, valuing the whole company at 832 million euros.

The blue-chip SBI index firmed 1.98 percent on Friday. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)