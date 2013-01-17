FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Mercator to issue 20 mln euros of 6-mth bills
January 17, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Slovenia's Mercator to issue 20 mln euros of 6-mth bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator plans to issue 20 millon euros of 6-month commercial paper on Jan. 29, the company said in a statement.

The paper is expected to carry a yield of 450 basis points over 6-month Euribor, compared to an interest rate of 4.437 carried by Mercator’s last similar issue in November.

Shares of Mercator closed 6.36 percent higher at 132.95 euros in small turnover on Thursday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 2.32 percent. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

