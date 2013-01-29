FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovene Mercator has 2012 net loss of 104 mln euros-report
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Slovene Mercator has 2012 net loss of 104 mln euros-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator had a group net loss of almost 104 million euros ($140 million) in 2012, versus a profit of 23.5 million euros in 2011, as sales declined, daily Finance reported on its website on Tuesday.

Sales fell to 2.87 billion euros from 2.93 billion the year before due to a worsening of the economic situation in the region and tougher competition, according to the report.

Mercator is due to release an official results statement later on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.7429 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jane Baird

