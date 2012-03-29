Managers of Slovene food retailer Mercator resign

LJUBLJANA, March 29 (Reuters) - The five-member management of Slovenia’s largest food retailer, Mercator, resigned late on Thursday over disagreements with the owners of the company, Mercator told Reuters.

“The reason for the resignation is lack of confidence of the bigger owners (in the management),” Mercator spokeswoman Mojca Briscik said, giving no further details.

The conflicts between the management and the owners, which include local banks and investment companies, started last year when the management refused to allow due diligence of the company that would enable the sale of a majority of Mercator to Croatian rival Agrokor. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Gary Hill)