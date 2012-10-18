FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercator plans cost cuts to ensure net profit in 2013
October 18, 2012 / 5:42 PM / in 5 years

Mercator plans cost cuts to ensure net profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mercator, Slovenia’s largest food retailer, plans to cut costs to make a net profit of 3 million euros ($3.9 million) next year.

It did not say on Thursday whether it expected a profit for 2012, having made a first-half loss of 16.5 million euros.

Mercator did set a longer-term target of 77 million euros net profit for 2016 on sales up to 3.3 billion euros from a hoped-for 2.9 billion in 2013.

The company, which operates stores in Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia, plans to use synergies to cut costs and improve productivity.

Mercator, which has a market capitalisation of 444 million euros, was expected to be put up for sale later this year because major shareholders want to sell their stakes.

Its shares closed 0.9 percent higher at 118.00 euros, while the blue-chip SBI index fell 0.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7638 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor) (Marja.Novak@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: marja.novak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

