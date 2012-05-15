Slovenia's Mercator Q1 group net slumps

LJUBLJANA, May 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator’s group net profit fell to 0.7 million euros ($894,200) in the first quarter of 2012 due to a fall in consumption amid slower economic growth and higher unemployment, Mercator said on Tuesday.

The company had a profit of 10.2 million euros in the same period of 2011. It said in a statement sales reached 676 million euros in the first quarter and were 3.6 percent higher than a year before.