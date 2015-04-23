China price bureau fines Mercedes $56.5 mln for pricing monopoly

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - A local pricing regulator in China said on Thursday it has fined Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million) for price monopoly.

The German luxury carmaker was found guilty last year of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reported in August, though it made no mention of possible penalties at the time.

The pricing bureau in Jiangsu province made the announcement in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. ($1 = 6.1960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen; Editing Kazunori Takada)