FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China price bureau fines Mercedes $56.5 mln for pricing monopoly
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

China price bureau fines Mercedes $56.5 mln for pricing monopoly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - A local pricing regulator in China said on Thursday it has fined Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million) for price monopoly.

The German luxury carmaker was found guilty last year of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reported in August, though it made no mention of possible penalties at the time.

The pricing bureau in Jiangsu province made the announcement in a statement posted on its website on Thursday. ($1 = 6.1960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Samuel Shen; Editing Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.