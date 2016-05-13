FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court bans Airscarf seat heating in Mercedes cars
May 13, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

German court bans Airscarf seat heating in Mercedes cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Court of Justice has banned Mercedes-Benz from selling its Airscarf heating system for headrests in cars sold in Germany because of a dispute over patents, the court confirmed on Friday.

The court said that the verdict banned the sale of the system, which is an available option in convertible models such as the Mercedes SLK and the S-Class and C-Class convertibles.

The Airscarf system blows hot air through the seat headrest on to the necks of drivers and passengers.

A spokeswoman for Mercedes-Benz said she was “astonished” by the verdict, given that parent company Daimler had won legal disputes over Airscarf in lower courts. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

