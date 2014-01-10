FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mercedes posts 11.2 pct sales gain in December, hits 2013 record
January 10, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Mercedes posts 11.2 pct sales gain in December, hits 2013 record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Mercedes-Benz said it increased sales by 11.2 percent in December to 139,180 luxury cars, the automaker’s best-ever result for that month, citing growth in all major markets.

Full-year deliveries for 2013 were up 10.7 percent at a record 1.46 million autos, Stuttgart-based Daimler’s premium-car division reported on Friday.

Mercedes said it expects further momentum to sales this year from new models including the new C-Class and the GLA compact sport-utility vehicle, both hitting showrooms this spring.

Mercedes outsold German rival Audi for the month, but stayed behind the Volkswagen-owned luxury division in annual terms as Audi delivered 1.57 million cars last year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
