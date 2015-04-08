Mercedes-Benz brand sales jump 16 pct in March to record 183,467 cars

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Wednesday sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand jumped 16 percent in March to 183,467 cars, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the automaker’s history.

Record deliveries last month in Europe, China and the United States drove up first-quarter sales to 429,602 models, exceeding last year’s record by 15 percent, Stuttgart-based Daimler said.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars including the Smart mini-car brand rose 16 percent in March to 195,451 models, extending the year-to-date gain to 15 percent or 458,346 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)