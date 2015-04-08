FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz brand sales jump 16 pct in March to record 183,467 cars
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 8, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Mercedes-Benz brand sales jump 16 pct in March to record 183,467 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Daimler said on Wednesday sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand jumped 16 percent in March to 183,467 cars, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the automaker’s history.

Record deliveries last month in Europe, China and the United States drove up first-quarter sales to 429,602 models, exceeding last year’s record by 15 percent, Stuttgart-based Daimler said.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars including the Smart mini-car brand rose 16 percent in March to 195,451 models, extending the year-to-date gain to 15 percent or 458,346 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.