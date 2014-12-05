FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Mercedes Nov. car sales jump to record on Europe, China gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz luxury car division increased sales 13 percent in November to a record 150,742 autos, powered by double-digit gains in Europe and China.

Deliveries in the January-to-November period were up 12 percent to a record 1.487 million cars, already beating the brand’s 2013 full-year total, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Friday.

Sales in core European markets jumped 14 percent to 61,060 cars and 23 percent to 26,184 in China.

German rivals BMW and Volkswagen’s Audi are expected to publish November sales next week.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
