June 6, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Mercedes-Benz May sales up 13 pct on compact cars, SUVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Daimler’s luxury brand Mercedes-Benz increased deliveries 13 percent in May, with demand powered by compact models and sport-utility vehicles.

Mercedes sales jumped to 170,625 cars, a record for May and fueled by double-digit gains in Europe and China, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Monday, citing strong momentum for A-Class and B-Class compacts and the redesigned E-Class saloon.

Five-month deliveries were up 12 percent at 818,175 models, with China, Mercedes’s biggest market, posting a 36 percent five-months increase to 180,537 cars. May sales in China rose by 38.9 percent.

German rival Audi is due to publish May sales data later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)

