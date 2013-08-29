Mercedes-Benz to raise prices in India on weak rupee

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz on Thursday joined its German rivals Audi and BMW in raising prices of its luxury cars in India as a depreciating rupee and rising inputs costs pressured margins.

Mercedes-Benz said it would raise prices by between 2.5 and 4.5 percent from Sept. 1 across its range of vehicles in India.

“Exchange rate effects, higher import duties and rising input costs coupled with a host of other unfavorable factors like higher interest rates has been impacting the bottomlines,” the company said in a statement.

The Indian rupee has fallen 19 percent year-to-date, driving up cost of imports, and forcing some carmakers to raise prices even as consumer spending shrinks. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Supriya Kurane)