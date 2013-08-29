FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mercedes-Benz to raise prices in India on weak rupee
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 29, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Mercedes-Benz to raise prices in India on weak rupee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz on Thursday joined its German rivals Audi and BMW in raising prices of its luxury cars in India as a depreciating rupee and rising inputs costs pressured margins.

Mercedes-Benz said it would raise prices by between 2.5 and 4.5 percent from Sept. 1 across its range of vehicles in India.

“Exchange rate effects, higher import duties and rising input costs coupled with a host of other unfavorable factors like higher interest rates has been impacting the bottomlines,” the company said in a statement.

The Indian rupee has fallen 19 percent year-to-date, driving up cost of imports, and forcing some carmakers to raise prices even as consumer spending shrinks. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.