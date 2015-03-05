FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mercer names leader for fiduciary management, growth markets
#Funds News
March 5, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Mercer names leader for fiduciary management, growth markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos , appointed Amit Popat as leader for fiduciary management, growth markets.

Popat, who joined Mercer in 2007 and has 24 years of experience in the European asset management industry, has previously worked at Banco Santander Group as senior vice-president and head of UK office.

Popat, currently based in London, will move to Singapore in June and report to Jeff Schutes, senior partner and investments business leader, growth markets, Mercer said on Thursday.

The financial services provider said Popat would be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to expand its investments business in Latin America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Greater China. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

