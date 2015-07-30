FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mercer appoints Steven Blackie UK head of investments
#Funds News
July 30, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mercer appoints Steven Blackie UK head of investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Consultancy firm Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Steven Blackie its UK head of investments.

Blackie, based in Mercer’s Edinburgh office, was most recently commercial director for the firm’s UK investments business.

He joined Mercer in 2009 to lead the firm’s Edinburgh investment team.

Blackie, who has about 25 years of experience, has previously worked with Aon Hewitt, Edinburgh Fund Managers and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

