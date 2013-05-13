UK corporate pension scheme deficits top 100 bln stg in April-data

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Pension schemes run by some of Britain’s biggest companies are sitting on a cumulative funding gap of more than 100 billion pounds ($153 billion), as low bond yields crimp returns and send liabilities to record highs, estimates from Mercer showed on Monday.

According to the consultant’s latest Pensions Risk Survey, the aggregate deficit for defined benefit schemes sponsored by constituents of the FTSE 350 index stood at 108 billion pounds ($166 billion) at April 30, compared with 89 billion pounds at end-March.

A drop in long-term inflation assumptions in April was not enough to offset the effect of the sustained fall in high-quality bond yields, which helped to push total liabilities up to 665 billion pounds from 641 billion pounds in March.

Repeated rounds of central bank easing have contributed to a sharp drop in the yield on British government gilts - a staple investment for pension funds - making it more expensive for funds to match income to liabilities unless they add riskier, higher-yielding assets to portfolios.

Defined benefit schemes pledge to pay members a fixed annual pension based on a formula influenced by length of service and final salary earned.

If annual returns from the investment portfolio devoted to funding staff retirements falls short of the sum they need to pay out, companies are obliged to make up the difference.