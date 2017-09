FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck, the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for flat panel displays, said it agreed to buy Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61 billion) in cash, to diversify its offering of chemicals for the electronics industry.

Merck is offering pence 403.5 pence per AZ share, a premium of around 41 percent over the 3-month volume-weighted average share price.