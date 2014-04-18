Merck extends AZ offer again over Chinese antitrust issues

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA extended the offer period for its planned takeover of AZ Electronic Materials for a sixth time on Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust approval.

The offer period has been extended to until 1200 GMT on May 2, Merck said in a statement.

It said China’s Ministry of Commerce had “raised certain specific concerns that Merck is working with the Chinese authorities to address”.

Merck said it had received valid acceptances of the offer representing approximately 67.53 percent of AZ by 1200 GMT on April 18. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)