Merck KGaA appoints pharma head Oschmann as deputy CEO
#Healthcare
September 18, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA appoints pharma head Oschmann as deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA appointed the head of its pharma business, Stefan Oschmann, as deputy chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Oschmann, 57, will share strategic management functions and representation of the company with CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley as of Jan. 1, 2015, it said.

The promotion puts Oschmann in the frame to possibly succeed Kley, whose contract runs until September 2016.

Belen Garijo, 54, will take over leadership of the entire pharma business, according to the statement. Garijo is already CEO of Merck’s biopharmaceutical division, Merck Serono, to which she will add consumer health, allergy treatments and biosimilars.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
